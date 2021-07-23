Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kanye West, Jay-Z Reunite on New ‘Donda’ Song

By Althea Legaspi
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qghvG_0b5PgBpQ00

Kanye West debuted his upcoming album, Donda , at an event streamed via Apple Music on Thursday night. The listening party took place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. At the end of the event, West played a collaboration featuring Jay-Z . The album will arrive on Friday.

West appeared in the middle of the arena as he played songs featuring Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Pusha T, Travis Scott and other artists. The event culminated with his song featuring Jay-Z.

“Told him to stop all that red cap, we going home,” Jay-Z raps. “Cannot be with all of these sins casting stones/This might be the return of The Throne, Throne/Hova and Yeezus like Moses and Jesus/You’re not in control of my thesis.”

It’s the first time the two have appeared on a track together since Drake’s 2016 song, “Pop Style.” They dropped their collaborative album, Watch the Throne , in 2011.

Earlier in the week, West’s song “ No Child Left Behind ” scored a Beats by Dre commercial featuring track superstar Sha’Carri Richardson during Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Donda is West’s first album since 2019’s Jesus Is King , a gospel-inspired LP he recorded with his Sunday Service Choir. Last December, he dropped an EP with the Choir, the five-song Emmanuel .

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Kanye
Person
Pusha T
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Choir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicRolling Stone

Keith Urban Set to Serve as The Next Rolling Stone Australia Cover Artist

Rolling Stone Australia has today announced Keith Urban as its cover artist for its upcoming sixth issue, September 2021. The four-time Grammy winning artist graces the cover of the forthcoming issue, marking his first time ever to be anointed with the cover of Rolling Stone. Delving into the curious mind...
MusicRolling Stone

RS x Vivid Seats Official Lollapalooza After Party at Tao Chicago

Tao Chicago was immersed in its requisite red and blue mood lighting on Saturday, July 31st, as a number of popular musicians congregated onstage, including Marshmello, Chance the Rapper, G Herbo, Peter Cottontale, and Supa Bwe. The room was packed with Lollapalooza attendees and Vivid Seats Rewards members, as part of the leading live event and ticketing marketplace’s launch of its new loyalty program.
MusicRolling Stone

Beach Boys Drop Stunning A Cappella Version of ‘Feel Flows,’ Alternate ‘This Whole World’

Ahead of the release of their massive box set of 1970’s Sunflower and 1971’s Surf’s Up, the Beach Boys dropped an a cappella version of the latter’s title track. “Surf’s Up (A Cappella)” isolates Brian Wilson’s lead vocals with stunning clarity. His take was cut for the ill-fated Smile sessions in 1966, while the band’s backing vocals were recorded in 1971.
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Golding, ‘Boxing Underwater’

Having last released new music by way of April’s Boo Seeka collaboration “Don’t Waste Your Love”, acclaimed electronic duo Golding have returned with their latest track, the immersive “Boxing Underwater”. Set for release this week, “Boxing Underwater” says the pair – comprising Jay Bainbridge and Matt Bartlem – working with...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Names His Top 10 Rappers Of All Time

Over the past few years, Soulja Boy has been on a one-man crusade to emphasize the extent of his influence in the rap game. And while he has certainly met a fair number of detractors throughout his campaign, it's impossible not to deny the mark that Soulja has made. For...
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Video Surfaces of Travis Scott and Meek Mill Argument – Watch

Following reports of Travis Scott and Meek Mill getting into an argument at an all-white party held by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin on the Fourth of July holiday, video footage of the incident has surfaced online. On Wednesday afternoon (July 7), a short video via the Twitter page @itswiseguyy...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
Atlanta, GAVulture

Lil Durk and His Girlfriend Were in a Shootout With Home Invaders, Cops Say

Georgia police are investigating a home invasion turned shootout at rapper Lil Durk’s home in the Atlanta suburbs, Vulture has confirmed. Lil Durk, real name Durk Derrick Banks, and his girlfriend, India Cox, were at their residence in the Chateau Elan neighborhood of Braselton, Georgia, when “several unidentified individuals” entered around 5:14 a.m. Sunday.
CelebritiesPage Six

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...
SoccerAOL Corp

Kanye Confirms He's Living in Atlanta Stadium to Finish 'Donda': Pic

Why can’t he just run away? After making headlines for reportedly living in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Kanye West confirmed his new digs — and decided to give fans a peek inside. The “Bound 2” rapper, 44, shared an Instagram photo on Tuesday, July, 27, of his room in the stadium....
MusicGreenwichTime

Kanye West's 'Donda': Everything We Know About New Album

When Kanye announced the release of his long-awaited tenth studio album Donda last week, it wasn’t hard for fans to feel a hint of disbelief. Kanye is known to delay and push projects back ad-infinitum, so hearing any new music seemed like an unlikely occasion. Yet, last Thursday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Kanye premiered what appears to be his new album, complete with features from Lil Baby, Pusha T, Don Toliver, and more. But instead of a straightforward release that Friday, last-minute changes appear to have delayed the final product.
MusicNBC News

Lil Nas X's provocative ‘Industry Baby’ video is also a nod to the Bail Project

Lil Nas X definitely is not backing down from stirring up controversy. After a series of sexually provocative videos and TV appearances that found him lap-dancing Satan, soul-kissing a man on national TV, and splitting the crotch of his pants on “Saturday Night Live” (okay, that last one was an accident), he’s actually stripped down — intentionally this time — in the jail-themed video for his new song “Industry Baby.”
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Kanye cries about ‘losing family’ at ‘Donda’ party with Kim

Fans may want the old Kanye back — but his streak of release drama is really getting old. After holding a listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night for “Donda” — an event that was livestreamed on Apple Music — Kanye West was supposed to drop his much-anticipated 10th solo studio album at the stroke of midnight on Friday.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Jay-Z Makes Fiery Surprise Appearance on Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album

Kanye West premiered his long-delayed studio album “Donda” at a listening event at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday that was broadcast live on Apple Music. While many details about the album have leaked in the days after hints about its imminent arrival first popped up on Sunday, one that didn’t was a fiery guest verse from Jay-Z on the album’s last song, apparently titled “Guess Who’s Going to Jail Tonight?” As he has at past listening events, West did not perform but stomped around the arena floor in a bulky red outfit with a bright orange pair of Yeezy boots...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Raps He "Escaped From Calabasas" On "Donda": Report

We haven't heard much directly from Kanye West since his divorce from Kim Kardashian was announced, but the former presidential hopeful has been quietly working on his next project. The talk of Hip Hop at the moment is Kanye's album Donda, a project that was teased last year. Rumors circulated about Donda's arrival in 2020 but after months passed with no further updates, fans believed that Donda was just another phantom project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy