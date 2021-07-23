Cancel
Brandon Snyder, Ben Braymer lead Rochester Red Wings past Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Snyder hit two home runs and Ben Braymer fired 5.0 scoreless innings as Rochester beat Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 9-0 Thursday night at PNC Field. The Red Wings (28-39) scored four runs on four hits in the opening inning after being no-hit last night. Adrián Sanchez singled to lead off the game, advanced to second base on a wild pitch, and to third on a ground out before Jake Noll drove him in with an RBI single. Daniel Palka then singled before Snyder ripped a three-run homer to left-center.

