Brandon Snyder, Ben Braymer lead Rochester Red Wings past Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Brandon Snyder hit two home runs and Ben Braymer fired 5.0 scoreless innings as Rochester beat Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 9-0 Thursday night at PNC Field. The Red Wings (28-39) scored four runs on four hits in the opening inning after being no-hit last night. Adrián Sanchez singled to lead off the game, advanced to second base on a wild pitch, and to third on a ground out before Jake Noll drove him in with an RBI single. Daniel Palka then singled before Snyder ripped a three-run homer to left-center.