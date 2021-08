Well folks, the Detroit Tigers came into the weekend roaring on a seven-game winning streak but have been reduced to a soft meow over the past two games in Kansas City. Both losses were close ones, with Friday’s night’s matchup ending with a 5-3 score while Saturday night’s tangle saw the Tigers blow a 6-0 lead to lose 9-8. But as they say, close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, and the two Ls count all the same at the end of the season.