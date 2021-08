William Joseph Keesey, 55, of Winfield, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Joe’s family invites anyone who knew him to join them and share memories at the New Salem Community Building at noon Saturday, July 24. Bring a food donation at that time. Following the dinner, the family invites anyone who wants to join them at the farm to say one final goodbye to Joe.