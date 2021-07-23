Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Doing God’s will in Galilee

ctnewsonline.com
 11 days ago

“Jesus went all over Galilee, teaching in the Jewish meeting places and preaching the good news about God’s kingdom.” (Matthew 4:23) Religion can make persons headstrong. If God is with us, we think, then we ought to assume the most influential positions of service. But here is our Lord doing...

www.ctnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synagogues#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Rev. Roy Delia: The coming world ruler

“And in the latter time … a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up. And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practise … And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many: he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes; but he shall be broken without hand” (Daniel 8:23-25). “And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8).
ReligionBelief.Net

The Final 11 Signs of the End of the World

Many things likely come to mind when you think about the end times. You probably envision fire coming from the heavens, chaos erupting globally and life as we know it coming to an end. While these are common associations, several signs will occur before the last days that we should pay attention to. We understand that these are signs of the end times because Jesus tells us so. Here are the final 11 signs of the end of the world.
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Jehovah’s Witnesses make history a second time

For the second year in a row, Jehovah’s Witnesses have moved their signature annual convention to a streaming platform and will perform thousands of baptisms at private homes, lakes and ponds. The “Powerful by Faith!” convention is translated into over 500 languages in 240 countries worldwide. Baptisms are the highlight...
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Incredible Signs God is Speaking to You

We all want to avoid mistakes because no one wants to be haunted by failures and others’ disappointments. However, humans as we are, it is impossible never to commit a mistake. Even the most intelligent people on earth have their shares of mistakes too. For this reason, devoted Christians draw...
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for Thankfulness When You Are Anxious

Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God. - Philippians 4:6. Not a single day goes by when there is not some discouraging news, some concerning thought, some distressing information or some worrying reality. Struggle, expectations (real or imagined), obligations, responsibilities make up the reality of living in this world.
Religionjhkim.work

God’s Masterpiece

“For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do” (Ephesians 2:10). “For we are God’s handiwork.” The Greek word for handiwork is poiema. This is where we get the word poem or poetry. But the Greek word is better understood as God’s masterpiece or God’s artwork.
ReligionNorwalk Hour

Faith Matters: Encounter with God - Isaiah's vision

The Prophet Isaiah went to the Temple to worship and there he had an experience with God. Isaiah “saw” three particular things about God. First, he saw God’s holiness: “Holy, holy, holy is the LORD Almighty, the whole earth is full of his glory” (Isaiah 6:3). God’s holiness refers to his purity and absolute righteousness. He is totally free from sin.
Religionelizabethton.com

God’s grace is sufficient for every test

Dear Rev. Graham: I struggle with resentment in my life, and to be honest, I often blame God even though I do love Him as Lord and try to live in a way that is pleasing. Why can’t I overcome? — R.H. Dear R.H.: How does resentment develop? It develops...
Religiongofaithstrong.com

God’s Purpose Is Bigger Than Our Problems

When we learn to seek the mind of Christ, God gives us a sense of peace and purpose during all our problems. Whether it’s a horribly broken heart or a simply broken cell phone, God has an answer. God is so powerful that He can work evil against itself. It’s amazing to think that, as God’s children, we each have the opportunity to seek God as our FIRST response to a problem! This response is personal and it allows God to write our story—even through our problems.
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer against Spiritual Warfare - Your Daily Prayer - August 1

"I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world." - John 16:33. Are you in a battle today, and it's taking more than just a physical toll on you? Are you finding it difficult to find the words to tell the devil to be gone? Spiritual warfare is crippling, real, and troublesome, but Jesus has already won us the victory! Pray along with these words now and let the Lord break the chains of fear and bondage!
Religionebcky.com

Today’s Verse – Isaiah 61:1-2a (KJV)

The Spirit of the Sovereign LORD is on me, because the LORD has anointed me to preach good news to the poor. He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners, to proclaim the year of the LORD’s favor and the day of vengeance of our God, to comfort all who mourn…
Religionelizabethton.com

God commands all people everywhere to repent

Dear Rev. Graham: My husband has informed me that he is involved with another woman. He admits he has violated his vows but he said that God will forgive him and so should I. What is the point of a vow if we just shrug off our sin? — D.H.
Religiondailyrecordnews.com

Messages of Faith: Getting back to God’s ways

We live in a world that consistently and aggressively attacks the ways of heaven’s citizens on earth. Christians are bombarded with advertisements and entertainment that appeal to our selfish desires. Sometimes we open ourselves to attacks by the things we do and what we watch and listen to. Other times invitations come to us as wolves in sheep’s clothing attempting to deceive, trick, and devour us.
Religiongadsdenmessenger.com

God’s Word revealed – Narcissistic Eve did not set a good example

A local doctor recently related (in a newspaper) his experiences with several of his young COVID patients. He first was astounded that they refused to be vaccinated during routine consultations. He was further saddened by the pleas of one of them after she tested positive for the virus and begged to be vaccinated.
ReligionPauls Valley Daily Democrat

Making decisions on God's word

The decisions we have made in the past twenty-four hours; were they in harmony with God’s Word?. “Yes, if you cry out for discernment, And lift up your voice for understanding, If you seek her as silver, And search for her as for hidden treasures; Then you will understand the fear of the Lord, And find the knowledge of God.” (Proverbs 2:3-5)
Los Angeles, CAcitywatchla.com

It’s a Crime to Trust God

The only way a motorist can avoid the motto is to pay $30 extra for a special plate of one’s choosing. Gov. Tate Reeves declared that the 2019 action reflects the core values of the Deep Dixie state. American Atheists, Mississippi humanists and others filed a federal lawsuit saying the...
Religionbocojo.com

Is it Gods will ? or not ?

I stood by the bedside of a man who had been seriously injured in an accident. If he lived, he would be paralyzed for the rest of his life. I overheard a member of his family comment: “He’ll be alright —IF it’s God’s will.” I stood in a Funeral Home, trying to comfort the family of a young man who had died prematurely. Through her tears, his mother said to me: “Preacher, I guess it was his time to go, and God took him. I guess it’s God’s will.” As we look out on a world filled with weariness and war; corruption and crime; violence & abuse & terrorism — we ponder: “Is this God’s will for us?” As we see economies collapsing all around the world; millions of people hungry and homeless; millions more with no job and no hope — we’re wondering: “How can a good God allow these bad things to happen?” Dr. Leslie Weatherhead helps us to understand exactly what is, and what is not, the will-of-God:
Religionfarmvilleherald.com

Discerning God’s plans

I’m often asked how we figure out what God’s plans are. Our first stop should always be God’s word. God’s word has a lot to say about how God wants us to live. For example, the 10 commandments with their “you shall” and “you shall not” clearly show us how God wants us to live.

Comments / 0

Community Policy