Kim Kardashian Makes Surprise Appearance at Kanye West's Album Listening Event

By McKenna Aiello
E! Online
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Kim Kardashian Says She'll Love Kanye West "For Life" in B-day Post. Kim Kardashian was "Bound 2" show support for Kanye West's latest artistic endeavor. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum flew to Atlanta on Thursday, July 22 to attend her estranged husband's album listening event. Kanye's tenth studio album, DONDA, is set to premiere during a sold-out gathering at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
Donda West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Kardashian Family#Donda#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Instagram Story#Foodgod#The Met Museum Vogue Kim#Kuwtk
