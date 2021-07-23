Kim Kardashian Makes Surprise Appearance at Kanye West's Album Listening Event
Watch: Kim Kardashian Says She'll Love Kanye West "For Life" in B-day Post. Kim Kardashian was "Bound 2" show support for Kanye West's latest artistic endeavor. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum flew to Atlanta on Thursday, July 22 to attend her estranged husband's album listening event. Kanye's tenth studio album, DONDA, is set to premiere during a sold-out gathering at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
