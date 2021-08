ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Less than half of people in Baltimore City are fully vaccinated. Dondrick Ford said he is one of those who remains hesitant. “I’m not even going to lie to you, I’m not vaccinated, but I am going to get vaccinated,” Ford told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. He said the recent rise in COVID—19 cases fueled by the more contagious Delta variant has changed his mind. “Even though I do have concerns about vaccinations, to me it will probably save my life,” Ford said. Hospitalizations increased Tuesday. There are 208 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 140 in acute care and 49...