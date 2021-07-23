LETTER: Time for school choice has arrived

CRT, otherwise known as Critical Race Theory, is on the front pages and among lead stories of the national press and media outlets. From what I have read and heard it is being pitched by the national teachers’ unions (and others) as an essential component of K1-12 curricula nationwide, effective in a matter of weeks when our schools open this fall. It also seems from the reporting that elements of this program have been in place in our schools for years, flying under the radar.