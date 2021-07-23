Cancel
Michigan State

No probe of Michigan nursing homes

By DAVID EGGERT
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 11 days ago

LANSING – The Justice Department said Thursday it will not open a civil rights investigation related to COVID-19 deaths in Michigan's nursing homes. The notification to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer came nearly 11 months after the department's Civil Rights Division during the Trump administration requested data from the Democratic governors of four states, including Michigan, and said it was considering whether to investigate under a federal law that protects the rights of people in public nursing homes. Most nursing homes are privately owned.

journalgazette.net

State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#The Justice Department#Democratic#The Civil Rights Division
