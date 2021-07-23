Two teams remain unbeaten heading into the final week of summer league basketball
TENNERTON – With four games on tap last Friday, three of them went into overtime in the Hybrid Grading Approach Summer Basketball League. Ralph’s Furniture went to overtime with Appalachian Mineral and won a 72-70 contest and won a 67-57 overtime decision against Pre Played Media. The result against Pre Played Media was later turned into a forfeit win for Ralph’s Furniture as Pre Played Media used a player on another roster during the game.therecorddelta.com
