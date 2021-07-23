Tanger Outlets Foley celebrates the new school year with Back-to-School Bash, Aug. 7

FOLEY - Tanger Outlets Foley invites shoppers to kick off back-to-school season in style with its Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 7 from noon – 4 p.m. The event is free to attend. Families can celebrate their scholars with an array of fun-filled offerings including food trucks, family-friendly games, treats, photo opportunities, music from Power Productions as well as the opportunity to register to win a $100 Tanger Gift Card. The first 50 TangerClub Members to check-in at the Tanger Tent will receive a free gift!