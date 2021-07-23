Cancel
Kanye West unveils new album, Jay-Z track at listening event

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
Courier News
 11 days ago

Kanye West barely said a word during his album listening session Thursday night, but the mercurial rapper still had most attendees standing on their feet while hanging on every word of his new project. West unveiled his 10th studio album, “Donda” in front of a packed crowd at the Mercedes-Benz...

rolling out

Mercedes-Benz Stadium changes its name as Kanye West plans 2nd listening party

As Kanye West finalizes the plans on his second listening party, Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials are temporarily changing its name in honor of its world famous resident. Multiple media outlets report that West is trying to figure out how to make the second listening session on Aug. 5 different from the first in order to fill all the seats as he did on July 22, 2021.
Kanye West and Jay-Z Reunite on Donda

In their first collaboration since Jay-Z’s underwhelming cameo on Drake’s “Pop Style” back in 2016, The Throne has reunited on Kanye West’s latest album, Donda. The album, live-streamed on Thursday night from a listening event in Atlanta, closes with the Jay-Z feature. “I’ll be honest, we all liars,” West warns on the pre-chorus, before Jay-Z reveals, “This might be the return of the throne.” The pair, who have been feuding for a while now, appear to have made amends — maybe even as late as today, as Young Guru revealed on Twitter. “HOV did the verse today!!!! At 4pm,” he tweeted, and Jay was likely not the only last-minute addition to the project. This is just the latest in a series of Donda-related surprises, which also included Lil Durk stating and then retracting that he missed his chance to feature on the album. Listen to The Throne reunion below.
Variety

Jay-Z Makes Fiery Surprise Appearance on Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album

Kanye West premiered his long-delayed studio album “Donda” at a listening event at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium on Thursday that was broadcast live on Apple Music. While many details about the album have leaked in the days after hints about its imminent arrival first popped up on Sunday, one that didn’t was a fiery guest verse from Jay-Z on the album’s last song, apparently titled “Guess Who’s Going to Jail Tonight?” As he has at past listening events, West did not perform but stomped around the arena floor in a bulky red outfit with a bright orange pair of Yeezy boots...
Kanye West Announces Second Donda Listening Party

On Thursday, August 5th at 9 pm EST at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is where Kanye West will be having his second listening event for his new album Donda. Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster on Aug. 2nd at 10am EST and it’s stated via TMZ tickets will run $30-$75.
Kanye West premieres long-awaited 10th studio album, Donda — and reunites with Jay-Z

Kanye West's tenth solo studio album, Donda, is finally ready for your ears. The record, which premiered this evening during a listening party broadcast live from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, featured guest verses from a starry list of rappers, including Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and, somewhat shockingly, Jay-Z. West and his Watch the Throne costar have had a rocky relationship over the years, and his appearance on the last track of the album elicited surprise at the event and online. (According to Hov's longtime engineer, Young Guru, Jay recorded his verse earlier in the day.)
93.1 WZAK

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Listening Party Highlights Include A Collab With Jay-Z And A Stocking Cap Mask

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Despite his political views, Kanye West’s ability to push boundaries through fashion and music makes him one of the most talented, innovative artists of our time. Winning awards in both areas, the 44-year-old Chicago native is in a league of his own. So when the internet began to buzz about the release of his latest album, “Donda”, fans were eager to hear more about what the mad scientist was cooking up.
Kanye West Hints The Weeknd Will Be On “Donda” With

Is The Weeknd featured on Kanye West’s Donda album?. Kanye West has been teasing his late mother’s namesake album for quite some time but he may have just given fans the most exciting hint yet. Taking to social media to share another piece of the puzzle, the rapper posted a snapshot of a recent calls list which fans couldn’t help but notice include popular Canadian singer The Weeknd.
Kanye West is premiering DONDA again and might actually release it this time

Have you ever given in a piece of coursework that was really, really late? Like, just as you were printing it off and getting ready to hand it in, you found your teacher’s office locked, dark and closed for the summer? Kanye West may be experiencing something similar as he readies, yet again, to premiere his 10th album, DONDA, this time for an apparent release next week.
Kim Kardashian Flew To Kanye’s Album Listening Party

Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance to support her ex, Kanye West, at his album listening event. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum flew to Atlanta on Thursday (July 22nd) where West’s tenth studio album, DONDA, premiered during a sold out gathering at Mercedes Benz Stadium. An insider shared...
CinemaBlend

Of Course Kanye West Is Living In A Stadium While Finishing Album, But Check Out This 'Bedroom'

Love him or hate him, Kanye West is one of only a few modern-day artists that seek to defy labels, boxes and tradition. His vision is usually singular, whether it be through his music, clothing or political views. So it's not entirely unexpected that while he's finishing up the final touches on his tenth studio album, he's living in a stadium, and the “bedroom” is, well, very Kanye.
Kanye West's 'Donda': Everything We Know About New Album

When Kanye announced the release of his long-awaited tenth studio album Donda last week, it wasn’t hard for fans to feel a hint of disbelief. Kanye is known to delay and push projects back ad-infinitum, so hearing any new music seemed like an unlikely occasion. Yet, last Thursday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Kanye premiered what appears to be his new album, complete with features from Lil Baby, Pusha T, Don Toliver, and more. But instead of a straightforward release that Friday, last-minute changes appear to have delayed the final product.
Exclusive: ‘Blue Glow’ Yeezy 700 V3s Are Releasing on Yeezy Day in August

As Kanye West took center stage at Mercedes Benz Stadium for his ‘DONDA’ listening event last Thursday, it signaled one thing—it’s officially Yeezy Season. Ahead of the rumored Aug. 6 release date for his highly anticipated tenth studio album, Kanye is releasing new sneakers. We can exclusively report that new “Triple Black” Adidas Yeezy 700 V3s are on the way. While that may sound more like an “Alvah” restock alert than information about a new colorway, there’s one significant difference about this pair—the “cage” will glow in blue instead of green. Other elements will mostly look exactly the same as its predecessor. Sources have confirmed with Complex Sneakers that this pair will release on Monday, Aug. 2.
