Yankees' Kriske gifts Red Sox win with record-tying 4 wild pitches in 10th

By Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb
theScore
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFenway Park played host Thursday to a wild finish that Brooks Kriske and the New York Yankees would love to forget. After taking the lead in the top of the 10th inning, the Yankees called on Kriske, a reliever making just his 11th big-league appearance, to close out the Boston Red Sox. Kriske quickly melted down and threw four wild pitches, with one of the throws allowing the tying run to score.

