Local Veterinarians Face Overwhelming Demand For Animal Care Right Now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The buzz of activity never stops, as medical professionals move from patient to patient, one after the next. “Everybody is working as hard as they can,” says veterinarian Dr. Amy Fauber. At Charlotte Animal Referral and Emergency, better known as CARE, Dr. Fauber says they’ve seen an increase in both emergency and specialty case loads. At the clinic, open 24/7, what used to be no longer than a two hour wait for emergency treatment is different now. “Sometimes its a 2 hour wait, sometimes its a 6 or 8 hour wait,” says Fauber.