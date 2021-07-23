Cancel
In Rogue One, Rebel spirit and corporate control collided to make Disney's best Star Wars

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Darth Vader first appears in Rogue One, the Star Wars spinoff that became the highest-grossing movie of 2016, he offers a word of advice to the movie’s primary villain, Ben Mendelsohn’s Orson Krennic: “Be careful not to choke on your aspirations, Director.” That line is a pun; Vader has just been using the Force to crush Krennic’s windpipe, and he’s putting the insolent Empire functionary in his place. But you could also read that line as a piece of Disney corporate wisdom. When it comes to Star Wars, Disney is not interested in indulging the aspirations of any ambitious directors.

