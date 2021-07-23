It’s time for Ted Lasso’s welcome wagon and an animated Tig Notaro special
Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24. All times are Eastern. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., season two premiere): The Jason Sudeikis-led comedy returns with two episodes, with new ones releasing every week. Myles McNutt will recap. Here’s our season review: “The biggest concern picking up with Ted Lasso is hoping it lives up to its wildly successful debut. It might take the show a minute to find its flow again, but it returns with optimism and warmth (and biscuits), qualities mined from Ted’s and his friends’ unpredictable challenges.”www.avclub.com
