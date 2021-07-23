Cancel
It’s time for Ted Lasso’s welcome wagon and an animated Tig Notaro special

By Saloni Gajjar
A.V. Club
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24. All times are Eastern. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., season two premiere): The Jason Sudeikis-led comedy returns with two episodes, with new ones releasing every week. Myles McNutt will recap. Here’s our season review: “The biggest concern picking up with Ted Lasso is hoping it lives up to its wildly successful debut. It might take the show a minute to find its flow again, but it returns with optimism and warmth (and biscuits), qualities mined from Ted’s and his friends’ unpredictable challenges.”

TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
MoviesPosted by
TechRadar

Netflix is making another Will Smith movie – but this one might be good

One of Netflix's first big swings was 2017's Bright – a fantasy-infused cop drama starring Will Smith that stands at a lowly 27% on Rotten Tomatoes. While it wasn't a great movie, viewers checked it out in droves, and it showed that the streaming service could compete when it comes to landing big stars for films made to be seen at home.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Added 10 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s Friday, so you know what that means, Disney Plus users – time for another haul of new content to arrive on the Mouse House streaming platform. These days we’re treated to two hauls per week, what with original TV titles debuting on Wednesdays now. So if you’ve already binged the latest episodes of Marvel Studios Assembled and the Turner & Hooch premiere, then here’s what’s fresh on D+ for you to catch this weekend.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Ted Lasso’: Hannah Waddingham Teases Rebecca’s ‘Hopeful’ Season 2 Romance

While AFC Richmond is focusing on scoring goals in Season 2 of Ted Lasso, team owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) is taking time to explore romance. After struggling to get through her public divorce with Rupert (Anthony Head) in Season 1, she’s taking the plunge and navigating the dating world with a little help from her friends, of course. “She’s not got everything figured out,” Emmy-nominee Waddingham admits.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reuters

Sugary treats in hand, TV's 'Ted Lasso' takes the field again

NEW YORK (Reuters) - “Ted Lasso,” a heartwarming TV series about an American football coach trying to rally a struggling British soccer team, returns Friday with players and staff searching for a winning formula on the field and navigating personal challenges off of it. Star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis said...
TV & VideosRaleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Saturday: New Tig Notaro special, Cleveland Strangler on ‘Snapped’

Tokyo Olympic Games - The 2020 (2021) Olympic Games are happening through August 8, with events broadcast on NBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics Channel, USA Network, Golf Channel and CNBC -- plus streaming on Peacock on other NBC apps. Check out our guide that explains the different TV/cable channels, websites, apps and streaming services that offer Olympic Games coverage — plus schedule highlights.
TV & Videosgraingertoday.com

‘Evil’ at Midseason, Summer Games, ‘Eden’ on Earth, An Animated Tig Notaro, ‘Good Witch’ Casts a Final Spell

After this week’s terrific episode of Evil on Paramount+, the supernatural thriller takes a month’s break. There’s no stopping the Tokyo Summer Olympics, which air all weekend across NBC’s network, cable and streaming platforms. BBC America takes viewers to unspoiled Edens. Comedian Tig Notaro adds animation to her stand-up arsenal. Hallmark calls it a day for the enchanting Good Witch after seven seasons.
SoccerDerrick

‘Ted Lasso’: 5 ways Apple’s surprise soccer hit stole our hearts

“Ted Lasso,” last summer’s sleeper TV hit, returns for a much-anticipated second season Friday on Apple TV+ and the smiles plastered across our faces couldn’t be any toothier. For the uninitiated, “Ted Lasso” follows a folksy, twangy-voiced and perpetually optimistic American football coach (Jason Sudeikis) who is hired to oversee...
TV ShowsA.V. Club

Tig Notaro on animating her stand-up comedy and making herself laugh

After broaching new, action-packed territory with Army Of The Dead, Tig Notaro is back on stage, doing stand-up comedy in the HBO animated special Tig Notaro: Drawn. The One Mississippi creator and star recorded one of her shows at the Largo in Los Angeles four years ago, intending to release it as an album. But, as she tells The A.V. Club, “I decided to do animation because I’ve had jokes and stories of mine animated on different TV shows or websites.”
TV SeriesSouthern Chester County Weekliesf

Here’s Everything We Know About Ted’s Past on ‘Ted Lasso’

[WARNING: MAJOR spoilers from Ted Lasso Season 1 follow.]. We know plenty of things about Richmond’s ultra-lovable head coach, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudekis). We know he likes to bake biscuits for his friends. We know he doesn’t know what “offsides” means in soccer. We know he keeps a jar of peanut butter open on his counter so he can take a scoop with his finger as he walks past. We know he wore pajamas to his high school prom and had crushes on both his art teacher and his best friend’s sister.
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

Review: Tig Notaro: Drawn

Stand-up comedies have been one of the popular forms of entertainment for as long as we can remember. Sure, there’s nothing to them besides someone standing in front of an audience telling jokes and sharing their personal, humorous experiences. However, they have a sense of charm and energy that keeps them relevant to this day. The latest addition to this lineup appears to be no different, but it has a new coat of paint to make this experience more distinctive than the other ones.
TV & VideosVulture

Tig Notaro Makes the Perfect Cartoon Comedian

Drawn, Tig Notaro’s new stand-up special for HBO, was conceived and green-lit before the coronavirus pandemic, but its conceit is unexpectedly fitting for a special released in the summer of 2021. It is pieced together from audio of material Notaro recorded in traditional stand-up venues several years ago that has been edited into an hour-long special and then animated in a variety of styles. A cartoon Notaro walks into a cartoon theater at the start of the show, expressions and outfit like a distillation of the real-life comedian — short, spiky brown hair; oversize cardigan; body rendered in long, straight lines; mouth a simple curve that tilts down skeptically when an audience member interrupts. The audience member is animated too, all exaggerated eyebrows and silly facial features. And when Notaro launches into a story (about her childhood or a gruesome health crisis or the Kool-Aid Man), the animation pulls us along. We are no longer in the cartoon theater. We are crouched behind a fence next to the Kool-Aid Man, waiting for the cue to bust in and yell “Oh yeah!”
MoviesA.V. Club

David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, and Tig Notaro to star in Netflix ghost movie

Director Christopher Landon is carving out a nice little niche of clever horror-comedies after Happy Death Day and Freaky, and now he’s taking on ghost story—though, oddly, it might end up being even less of a horror movie than his other films were. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Landon is set to direct We Have A Ghost, an adaptation of Geoff Manaugh’s short story Ernest (which you can read over at Vice, if you don’t mind the spoilers for the movie version) for Netflix, with David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, Jennifer Coolidge, Tig Notaro, and Jahi Di’Allo Winston from Charm City Kings starring.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2: TV Review

Jason Sudeikis' ultra-optimistic soccer coach returns for a second season of fish-out-of-water punchlines and radical kindness. One of TV’s best new shows, HBO’s The White Lotus opens with a coffin being deposited on an airplane and flashes back for six episodes in which you’re bound at some point to want nearly every character to meet their end. The White Lotus is a show with a surprising amount of heart, but first it serves viewers a toxic cup of hemlock.
TV SeriesRepublic

LOOKING FOR ‘EDEN’; ‘FREAKY’; TIG NOTARO GETS ANIMATED

Having just completed two seasons of “The Crown” playing the disappointed and dissipated Princess Margaret, actress Helena Bonham Carter narrates the new BBC series “Eden: Untamed Planet” (8 p.m. Saturday, BBC America, AMC and AMC+, TV-PG). As the title implies, “Eden” travels to remote regions generally untouched by human habitation....
New York City, NYDecider

Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Schmigadoon!’ Are an Irrepressibly Optimistic Double Act

Right now the happiest place on earth might very well be Apple TV+. Tomorrow brings the return of the feel-good hit comedy series, Ted Lasso, a show lauded for its ability to bring kindness and levity to folks during the shitstorm that was 2020. But when Ted Lasso Season 2 premieres, it won’t be alone. Last week, Apple TV+’s latest comedy gem, Schmigadoon!, premiered. Together, Ted Lasso and Schmigadoon! make the perfect programming double act. Both are hilarious, full of heart, and exactly the escape we all need right now.

