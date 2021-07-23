Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

VIDEO: H2OBX hosts 2021 FLOWTOUR! final stop on Saturday

By Submitted
obxtoday.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling all flowboarders!! Get ready as the day is quickly approaching for the last stop on the 2021 FLOWTOUR! This is a stop you don’t want to miss. Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 24th for the last Prime Event of the year, right here at H2OBX. Well, what is...

www.obxtoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#H2obx#Flowboarding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Snowboarding
News Break
Sports
Related
Lawrence County, ALMoulton Advertiser

Oakville to host annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo Saturday

Lawrence County’s 14th annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo is happening Saturday at the Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Museum. The Fishing Rodeo will begin at 9 a.m., according to organizers. Children ages 0-14, accompanied by a parent or guardian, are encouraged to participate. The lake at the Oakville park will be...
DrinksFalls Church News-Press

Solace Outpost Hosting A Yoga and Beer Event On Saturday

Solace Outpost is hosting a yoga and beer event on Saturday, July 24, 10 – 11 a.m. The event, is an hour-long movement experience, taught by Hillary of eat.YOGA.drink, followed by an after class craft beer. Participants are to bring their own mats. Attendees who are fully vaccinated may go...
San Angelo, TXconchovalleyhomepage.com

Sunset Mall hosts Summer Bash Cornhole Tournament this Saturday

San Angelo, TEXAS — Sunset Mall and Lonestar Legends Cornhole League of San Angelo wants to invite the community of San Angelo to the Sunset Mall Summer Bash Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Boards and registration will open at 10 a.m. with the tournament starting at 11 a.m.
NHLPosted by
DFW Community News

AMERICANS TO HOST A SELECT-YOUR-SEAT EVENT THIS SATURDAY

Americans Player Announcement at Noon for Fans in Attendance. Allen, Texas – The Allen Americans of the ECHL, will host a Select-Your-Seat Event this Saturday, July 31st at the Allen Event Center from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Fans who have NOT reserved their seats for the 2021-2022 season can...
MLSwgil.com

FC Galesburg hosting a Swap Meet this Saturday

Zac Cox with FC Galesburg talks with Tyler Gumm on Galesburg’s Morning News on WGIL about an upcoming Swap Meet to benefit the area and local soccer players. If you have soccer cleats, shin guards, balls, or anything soccer-related that someone could use and benefit from, you’re encouraged to bring those items to the YMCA on Saturday, July 31st at 9:00am.
Stuttgart, ARStuttgart Daily Leader

Downtown Stuttgart hosting Christmas in July this Saturday

The holiday spirit is returning to Stuttgart as the Chamber of Commerce and downtown merchants will hold a Christmas in July event this Saturday, July 31, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. CEO and Executive Director of the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce Bethany Hildebrand said several things will be happening on South Main Street.
Colusa, CAAppeal-Democrat

Colusa to host taco festival Saturday

Taco lovers rejoice! The city of Colusa is gearing up to host their first ever taco festival on Saturday. “Tacos are universally liked and put a smile on everyone’s face,” said Kristy Levings, economic development, communications and tourism director for the city. “They give us a great opportunity to share a delicious multi-cultural icon in a fun, festival atmosphere.”
Brevard, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Number 7 Arts To Host Demonstrations Saturday

Number 7 Arts will host two demonstrations from noon - 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, as part of the Saturday Stroll in downtown Brevard. Brenda Cameron, fiber artist, best known for her hand-woven and felted wearable art, will demonstrate the process for creating her most recent work, "wool paintings."
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Drillers will host Mascot Mania on Saturday night

Up next: 7:05 p.m., Tulsa vs. Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field. Probable pitchers: Midland, RHP Brady Feigl (6-6, 4.36 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Michael Grove (0-4, 10.07 ERA) Promotions: Library Reading Night/Backpacks — Students who have completed the summer reading program can present their Drillers coupon at the ticket window to receive a free ticket. Family members can save $2 on each of their tickets. Also, the first 1,000 fans, ages 14 and under, to enter through either the Oil Derrick, First Base or Osage/Greenwood entrances will receive a Drillers backpack. Mascot Mania — In Hornsby’s 25th birthday season, he will be joined mascot friends, including the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Rumble, Dallas Stars’ Victor E. Green and the Miami Heat’s Burnie.
Hopkins County, KYMessenger

Dixie Flyers hosting backpack run Saturday

The Dixie Flyer Motorcycle Club is continuing its tradition of giving back to the community with their annual backpack run for kids on Saturday. Club member Sam Fletcher said the group has done a similar event in the past, providing backpacks and school supplies to students living in Hopkins County. The club members are hoping to continue the backpack run in future years.
New Albany, INnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Element Yoga to host community celebration Saturday in New Albany

Jul. 26—NEW ALBANY — Owners of a Southern Indiana yoga studio used the pandemic slowdown to grow the offerings at the business, and, on Saturday they're hosting an open house to celebrate their rebranding and thank the community for continued support. Element Yoga & Ayurvedic Wellness, formerly Inner Spring Yoga,...
Saint Louis, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

Dutchtown Hosting Two Events For St. Louisans On Saturday

Dutchtown will be keeping St. Louis families busy this Saturday. In a partnership with Cure Violence, Dutchtown South Community Corporation kicks the day off with a bike parade at Marquette Park. At 1 p.m., the event will have decorations available to help spiff up your bike. The parade starts at 2 p.m. at the corner of Gasconade Street and Compton Avenue. After the parade is over, there is a cookout complete with games.
Lifestyleaudacy.com

Man buries vodka on festival grounds 3 weeks prior

Some call him a scammer, others say he's a genius. A man attending Lollapalooza this past week didn't want to pay for overpriced cocktails so he devised a plan to smuggle in his own drinks. Three weeks before the multi-day music fest, a guy (who wants to remain anonymous) entered...
Berlin, MDThe Dispatch

Berlin Museum Will Host Peach Festival Next Saturday

BERLIN – A popular Berlin tradition will return the first Saturday in August as the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum hosts its annual Peach Festival. After offering a scaled down event last year, organizers are welcoming the public to the museum lawn for this year’s festival on Sat. Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy