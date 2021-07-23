Cancel
Massachusetts State

Baker Wise to Say No to Masks in Massachusetts Schools [OPINION]

By Barry Richard
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker says he has no plans to issue a mask mandate when the kiddos head back to school for the fall semester. With COVID-19 cases on the rise nationwide and here in Massachusetts, Baker is under pressure from some legislators to reinstate a mask order for schools. The State House News Service reports Baker has no plans to update his administration's mask policies "either broadly or specifically for schools."

