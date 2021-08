It's me, the hockey fanatic, here to tell you everything you need to know about the 2021 Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft, which takes place tomorrow. Here's a quick primer for the newcomers to how an NHL Expansion Draft works. Each NHL team (except the Vegas Golden Knights, who are exempt from this draft) but choose which players from their roster to protect, and which to "expose" as potential future members of the Seattle Kraken. Each team can "protect" either seven forwards, three defensemen and a goaltender, or eight skaters total (regardless of position) and a goaltender.