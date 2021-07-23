Two dynamic bluegrass concerts offered Saturday at the bluegrass museum

Owensboro-based Kentucky Shine will join Hot Brown Smackdown Saturday to perform at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. Kentucky Shine is a four piece traditional bluegrass band, according to fiddle player Steven Stewart. Photo submitted

Members of Owensboro’s own Kentucky Shine, and Louisville-based bluegrass/electric band Hot Brown Smackdown are happy to be performing in front of live audiences again.

The two groups will perform from the same stage Saturday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. The show, titled Road to ROMP, kicks off at 7 p.m. from the museum’s outdoor stage. Seating will not be provided, so attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets. Bar and concessions will be available.

Steven Stewart, fiddle player for Kentucky Shine, said the group is excited to share the stage with Hot Brown Smackdown. He said it should be a good show, and those that attend are in for “a little bit of everything for everybody.”

“It’s definitely going to be a good mix,” he said, citing Kentucky Shine’s roots in traditional bluegrass and Hot Brown’s more progressive playing style. “I like that the Bluegrass Museum put us together on the same show.”

John Blum, banjo player for Hot Brown Smackdown, said the electric/bluegrass band draws a lot of influence from Tim O’Brien, The Punch Brothers, Sam Bush, and Al Green.

“It’s all over the board,” Blum said. “If it has soul, then we will probably enjoy it.”

Kentucky Shine draws more influence in what would be considered “traditional bluegrass,” Stewart said.

They throw in some country along with some western swing, and some of their heroes include Larry Sparks, Ricky Skaggs and Vince Gill.

“We try our best to dabble in a little bit of everything,” he said.

Kentucky Shine members include Jordan Wood, on guitar; Jordan Riehm, on banjo; J.B. Miller, on bass; and Stewart, on fiddle. Their members are based in Owensboro and its surrounding communities, including Centertown and Bowling Green.

Hot Brown Smackdown is made up of Anthony Le, guitar; Justin Cecil, bass; Patrick Schroeing, mandolin; and Blum, banjo and dobro. All members hail from the Louisville area.

Blum said the group always has a good time playing in Owensboro, and they are excited to be performing on the After Party stage during this year’s ROMP Fest.

“It’s going to be a unique twist on a traditional bluegrass performance, with very diverse and far-reaching musical influences, and it’s going to be a beautiful setting,” Blum said about the performances. “It’s a nice time, and a great venue. You can’t get much better than that Riverfront.”

He said while concert-goers have probably been eager to attend performances again, so, too, have performers been excited to return to stages.

“Just as much as everybody misses seeing live music, I can tell you we sure do miss playing,” he said. “We are excited to play.”

Stewart agreed with this sentiment, and encouraged community members to come out and support performers, but also the Bluegrass Museum.

“They are one of the biggest supporters of local bluegrass around,” Stewart said of the museum. “They always bring in good and quality acts. It’s going to be a really interesting, dynamic show.”

Kentucky Shine will also be performing during ROMP.

Gates open for the show at 6 p.m.

Fresh by Gene’s food truck will be onsite, along with craft beer vendors and a full bar.

Tickets are $15 each, with kids 6 and under free.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit bluegrasshall.org.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315