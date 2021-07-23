Local Scouts take Florida sailing trip
Members of Valley Center Scout Troop 619 recently participated in a week long High Adventure Florida Sea Base Coral Sailing trip. The Scouts snorkeled the reefs and shipwrecks along the Florida keys, fished the deep blue waters further off the coast and learned to sail a 50 ft long Morgan Ketch sailboat named the Silver Crow. The Scouts also did the daily itinerary, cooking and the basic seamanship under the direction of the ship’s captain.www.valleycenter.com
Comments / 0