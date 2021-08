There are ways that one can open a game as leadoff hitter. Many an old-school fan would prefer that hitters take some pitches, see the stuff that the pitcher has that evening, help his teammates. Others would prefer that the leadoff hitter go up hackin’. Get a pitch you want to hit and let ‘er rip. For the Phillies, they saw a guy just called up from the minors ahead of a bullpen game for the Yankees and decided that pouncing early is the way to go. Jean Segura stepped into the box, sized up the first pitch and away we go.