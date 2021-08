An argument between a father and son left the older man shot dead and the younger one hospitalized with a bullet wound on Sunday afternoon, New Orleans police said. The deadly fight occurred at about 2:50 p.m. in the 7400 block of Crestmont Road, police said. Paramedics took a 43-year-old man to the hospital, and he was pronounced dead there. Meanwhile, that man's 23-year-old son was shot as well and took his own ride to the hospital for treatment, police said.