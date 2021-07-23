California woman urges others to get vaccinated after losing husband to COVID

SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- After losing her husband to COVID, Sacramento resident Mia Ponte Vinnard has a message for those who are hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. "There's a lot of misinformation out there and we just wanted to see how it affected people before we decided to get it," Vinnard said. "But we didn't do it in time--we didn't think about it until it was too late at that point."