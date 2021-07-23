Cancel
Google Confirms Wear OS 3 Update Is Coming to These Smartwatches

By Rajesh Pandey
makeuseof.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle announced the merger of Wear OS and Tizen at its I/O conference this year. Since then, the company has been slowly but steadily sharing more details about the next iteration of Wear OS. Google has now detailed that the next release of Wear OS will be called Wear OS...

