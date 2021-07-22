July 22 – 7:40 p.m. EXCLUSIVE: Acting City Manager Michael Brown has Resigned, Effective July 30
July 23, 2021 - [UPDATED 7:55 a.m)Sources tell the Savannah Business Journal that Acting City Manager Michael Brown has resigned his position, effective July 30, 2021. Mayor Johnson confirmed this SBJ exclusive at the conclusion of Thursday's regularly-scheduled meeting, prior to the announcement of the City's new City Manager. No reasons for Brown's dramatic departure can be confirmed.www.savannahbusinessjournal.com
