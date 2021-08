Middleton registered 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and four steals across 41 minutes in Tuesday's Championship Game 6 win over the Suns. Middleton might not have been as dominant as he was in other games during the series, but he drained a clutch jumper late in the fourth quarter that essentially sealed the win for Milwaukee. Even though the 17-point output was Middleton's worst scoring effort since Game 2 of the series, when he finished with 11 points on 5-for-16 shooting, he still found a way to contribute on other categories and firmly established himself as a key contributor on a championship-caliber team. He should be an excellent option in most fantasy formats for next season.