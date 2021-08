You don’t need to be a weather forecaster to tell if it’s raining outside. And you don’t need to be a climate scientist to tell that climate change is here. Floods in Germany this week turned the roads into rivers, killing nearly 200 people and devastating the affected regions. In Lytton British Columbia, they recorded the hottest temperature in Canada ever recorded one day after the next for three days until the entire town burned to the ground. The Tamarack wildfire in northern California grew this weekend from 500 acres to 18,000 acres in 24 hours. Tropical storm Elsa led to subway stations flooding in New York City, and people using garbage bags to try and cover themselves as they waded through the water to get to the train.