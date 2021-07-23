2021 Class of Fast 50: DLP Real Estate Capital

According to AL.com, Elite Urgent Care paid $850,000 for a 9,218-ft2 medical office building at 4682 Airport Boulevard in West Mobile. The property will be renovated, and the buyers plan to open early next year. David Dexter of CRE Mobile represented the buyer, and Vallas Realty worked for the seller. Also in Mobile, the owners of Foosackly’s purchased a 24,000-ft2 office warehouse building at 212 East I-65 Service Road. Milling Commercial Realty represented the seller. Vallas Realty worked for the buyer and will handle leasing. At 105 North Jackson Street in Mobile, locals are looking to open Kanary Bar, a bar/lounge catering to downtown shoppers, residents and tourists, according to the Mobile Planning Commission. At the northwest corner of Highway 181 and Baldwin County 32 in Fairhope, out-of-town developers paid $850,000 for 10 acres, according to court records. Jeremy Friedman of Katapult Properties represented both sides in the transaction. In Spanish Fort, First Choice Wellness Center has leased 1,295 ft2 in Spanish Fort Town Center off Bass Pro Drive in Spanish Fort, according to Leigh Dale Younce of SRS Real Estate Partners.