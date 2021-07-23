Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

2021 Class of Fast 50: Drive Logistics

By James Cannon
Posted by 
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The past year has been a tumultuous time across the economy, with businesses facing both new challenges and new opportunities as the pandemic and its aftermath has played out. These First Coast’s companies were able to overcome those challenges and build upon the preceding years' of growth to rise to become the fastest-growing companies in the region. The Fast 50 companies and the corresponding 15 volume-growth companies were determined by looking at verified financial figures for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and determining how much each business' revenue increased by percentage and as a total.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville, FL
787
Followers
1K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/jacksonville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Logistics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Greenwich, CTPosted by
TheStreet

XPO Logistics Completes Spin-Off Of GXO Logistics

GREENWICH, Conn. , Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) - Get Report today announced that it has completed the previously announced spin-off of GXO Logistics, Inc., creating two independent, publicly traded companies. XPO is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload transportation and truck brokerage services, and GXO is the largest pure-play contract logistics provider in the world. XPO shares will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "XPO" and, effective today, GXO will begin "regular way" trading on the NYSE under the symbol "GXO."
Retailfoodlogistics.com

Top 10 Tips for Streamlining Retail Logistics

One of the biggest challenges in retail is having the right amount of stock at the right location at the right time. No one wants stock-outs. Managing logistics across multiple channels, aligning inventory, meeting delivery schedules and coordinating with suppliers are just some of the tasks that supply chain managers face within their retail operations. To streamline logistics operations and implement best practices so you have the right inventory at the right location, companies need to:
Industryirei.com

ESR locks in commitments for Australian logistics

ESR Australia, a developer and manager of industrial, logistics and commercial properties, has secured a A$480 million ($353 million) initial commitment from investors for its ESR Australia Logistics Partnership II (EALP II) fund. ESR Australia has established EALP II with an additional A$600 million ($443 million). The fund’s predecessor, EALP...
Industrymartechseries.com

Why Sustainability in Logistics Matters to Marketing

Research shows that up to 40% of goods bought online are returned by consumers. To reduce the rate of returns—estimated to reach over a trillion dollars a year within the next several years – marketers must ensure that shoppers are happy with what they buy. To do this, savvy marketing executives have been adopting technologies shown to reduce returns, like 3D body scanning and other fit innovations for apparel purchases. However, there are other factors that are often not evident in sales and marketing reports.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

XPO Logistics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 395.24% year over year to $1.86, which beat the estimate of $1.65. Revenue of $5,036,000,000 rose by 43.80% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,820,000,000. Looking Ahead. Earnings guidance...
Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

E-commerce continues to drive the logistics sector

The demand for logistics assets in Spain experienced strong growth during the pandemic due to the boost from electronic commerce. Thus, what for years has been considered the “ugly duckling” of real estate assets, now stands as one of the favorites in the sector. According to MVGM, the ‘boom’ of...
Businessbizjournals

2021 Class of Fast 50: Alfa Dental Management

The past year has been a tumultuous time across the economy, with businesses facing both new challenges and new opportunities as the pandemic and its aftermath has played out. These First Coast’s companies were able to overcome those challenges and build upon the preceding years' of growth to rise to become the fastest-growing companies in the region. The Fast 50 companies and the corresponding 15 volume-growth companies were determined by looking at verified financial figures for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and determining how much each business' revenue increased by percentage and as a total.
Economybizjournals

2021 Class of Fast 50: Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Partners

The past year has been a tumultuous time across the economy, with businesses facing both new challenges and new opportunities as the pandemic and its aftermath has played out. These First Coast’s companies were able to overcome those challenges and build upon the preceding years' of growth to rise to become the fastest-growing companies in the region. The Fast 50 companies and the corresponding 15 volume-growth companies were determined by looking at verified financial figures for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and determining how much each business' revenue increased by percentage and as a total.
Economybizjournals

2021 Class of Fast 50: RE/MAX Leading Edge

The past year has been a tumultuous time across the economy, with businesses facing both new challenges and new opportunities as the pandemic and its aftermath has played out. These First Coast’s companies were able to overcome those challenges and build upon the preceding years' of growth to rise to become the fastest-growing companies in the region. The Fast 50 companies and the corresponding 15 volume-growth companies were determined by looking at verified financial figures for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and determining how much each business' revenue increased by percentage and as a total.
BusinessPosted by
Jacksonville Business Journal

2021 Class of Fast 50: Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters

The past year has been a tumultuous time across the economy, with businesses facing both new challenges and new opportunities as the pandemic and its aftermath has played out. These First Coast’s companies were able to overcome those challenges and build upon the preceding years' of growth to rise to become the fastest-growing companies in the region. The Fast 50 companies and the corresponding 15 volume-growth companies were determined by looking at verified financial figures for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and determining how much each business' revenue increased by percentage and as a total.
EconomyPosted by
Jacksonville Business Journal

2021 Class of Fast 50: All Florida Safety Institute

The past year has been a tumultuous time across the economy, with businesses facing both new challenges and new opportunities as the pandemic and its aftermath has played out. These First Coast’s companies were able to overcome those challenges and build upon the preceding years' of growth to rise to become the fastest-growing companies in the region. The Fast 50 companies and the corresponding 15 volume-growth companies were determined by looking at verified financial figures for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and determining how much each business' revenue increased by percentage and as a total.
Constructionbizjournals

2021 Class of Fast 50: E2 Design & Construction

The past year has been a tumultuous time across the economy, with businesses facing both new challenges and new opportunities as the pandemic and its aftermath has played out. These First Coast’s companies were able to overcome those challenges and build upon the preceding years' of growth to rise to become the fastest-growing companies in the region. The Fast 50 companies and the corresponding 15 volume-growth companies were determined by looking at verified financial figures for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and determining how much each business' revenue increased by percentage and as a total.
BusinessPosted by
Jacksonville Business Journal

2021 Class of Fast 50: OnPay Solutions

The past year has been a tumultuous time across the economy, with businesses facing both new challenges and new opportunities as the pandemic and its aftermath has played out. These First Coast’s companies were able to overcome those challenges and build upon the preceding years' of growth to rise to become the fastest-growing companies in the region. The Fast 50 companies and the corresponding 15 volume-growth companies were determined by looking at verified financial figures for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and determining how much each business' revenue increased by percentage and as a total.
Businessbizjournals

2021 Class of Fast 50: Live Oak Contracting

The past year has been a tumultuous time across the economy, with businesses facing both new challenges and new opportunities as the pandemic and its aftermath has played out. These First Coast’s companies were able to overcome those challenges and build upon the preceding years' of growth to rise to become the fastest-growing companies in the region. The Fast 50 companies and the corresponding 15 volume-growth companies were determined by looking at verified financial figures for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and determining how much each business' revenue increased by percentage and as a total.
Businessbizjournals

2021 Class of Fast 50: Ansbacher Law

The past year has been a tumultuous time across the economy, with businesses facing both new challenges and new opportunities as the pandemic and its aftermath has played out. These First Coast’s companies were able to overcome those challenges and build upon the preceding years' of growth to rise to become the fastest-growing companies in the region. The Fast 50 companies and the corresponding 15 volume-growth companies were determined by looking at verified financial figures for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and determining how much each business' revenue increased by percentage and as a total.
Marketsbizjournals

2021 Class of Fast 50: Venture Pointe

The past year has been a tumultuous time across the economy, with businesses facing both new challenges and new opportunities as the pandemic and its aftermath has played out. These First Coast’s companies were able to overcome those challenges and build upon the preceding years' of growth to rise to become the fastest-growing companies in the region. The Fast 50 companies and the corresponding 15 volume-growth companies were determined by looking at verified financial figures for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and determining how much each business' revenue increased by percentage and as a total.
Michigan StateGrand Rapids Business Journal

Logistics company appoints new CEO

Fifth Wheel Freight founder and chairman Brian Bennett announced Reese Van Heck as the company’s new CEO. Van Heck, formally the company’s president, is a Holland native and Michigan State University alumnus. He started with Fifth Wheel Freight (FWF) as an entry-level logistics consultant in 2015 before accelerating up the ranks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy