2021 Class of Fast 50: Magellan Transport Logistics

Logistics workers in the foodservice distribution industry earn higher hourly wages compared to other industry segments and the national average, according to research from the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA), released earlier this month. IFDA’s 2021 Compensation Survey: Driver and Warehouse Positions Edition found that truck driver and warehouse jobs in foodservice are highly competitive, with annual wages above those of other industry verticals. IFDA surveyed nearly 300 companies from a variety of industries for its report and also compared the data to earnings information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). “This research proves that choosing a career in the foodservice distribution industry pays off,” IFDA President and CEO Mark S. Allen said in a statement announcing the results. “With a wide range of positions--from drivers to warehouse to diesel mechanics--and opportunity for flexibility and upward mobility, our industry offers well-compensated career opportunities. Many jobs in foodservice distribution facilities offer on-the-job training and development, reducing the need to incur college debt. And with more than 17,500 truck driver and 15,000 warehouse positions open currently, it’s a great time to get started in the industry.” The survey found that foodservice distribution Class A CDL delivery drivers earn average annual gross wages of $69,694, far exceeding the Bureau of Labor Statistics average for all U.S. workers, at $56,310. When compared with BLS data for other types of driver positions, the difference is even more striking: heavy- and tractor-trailer truck drivers earn an average $48,710 and light truck or delivery services drivers average $41,050 in earnings. The trend is similar for warehouse workers: foodservice distribution warehouse selectors/pickers and stockers report receiving average annual wages of $42,695 and $46,766, respectively; in general, warehousing and storage stockers and order fillers receive average annual wages of $35,440. IFDA’s survey is based on 2020 earnings data; the survey was compiled, tabulated, and analyzed by Industry Insights, Inc.