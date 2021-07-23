2021 Class of Fast 50: Chang Industrial

The past year has been a tumultuous time across the economy, with businesses facing both new challenges and new opportunities as the pandemic and its aftermath has played out. These First Coast’s companies were able to overcome those challenges and build upon the preceding years' of growth to rise to become the fastest-growing companies in the region. The Fast 50 companies and the corresponding 15 volume-growth companies were determined by looking at verified financial figures for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and determining how much each business' revenue increased by percentage and as a total.