2021 Class of Fast 50: JWB Real Estate Capital

What’s hotter than summertime in New Orleans? This blazing seller’s market. The housing industry follows the law of supply and demand. Currently, buyer demand around the country is at a record high, with inventory correspondingly at a record low. New Orleans is no exception to this phenomenon. Locally, all statistics point towards the market staying hot for the foreseeable future. Beautiful homes are selling at a breakneck pace, but there are still plenty of opportunities to own and live in your dream neighborhood. Despite inflation being historically high, mortgage rates are at record lows, making it an excellent time to buy.