Jacksonville Business Journal

2021 Class of Fast 50: Brightway Insurance

By James Cannon
Posted by 
 11 days ago
The past year has been a tumultuous time across the economy, with businesses facing both new challenges and new opportunities as the pandemic and its aftermath has played out. These First Coast’s companies were able to overcome those challenges and build upon the preceding years' of growth to rise to become the fastest-growing companies in the region. The Fast 50 companies and the corresponding 15 volume-growth companies were determined by looking at verified financial figures for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and determining how much each business' revenue increased by percentage and as a total.

Jacksonville, FL
ABOUT

The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/jacksonville
#Insurance Companies#Economy#Insurance Agency#Business Partners#Brightway Insurance#Win3#Personal Lines#Franchise Business Review
