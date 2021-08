The flooding seen across Britain in recent days is a reminder of the urgent need to tackle the climate crisis, the head of Britain’s upcoming COP26 climate conference has said.Conservative minister Alok Sharma, who is also the president of Cop26 which begins in Glasgow in November, said the heavy rain sweeping through London and the south-east while he and other politicians were holding preparatory meetings had impressed on them the importance in making real strides to slash emissions.However, Mr Sharma said he was disappointed the two-day summit with ministers from 50 nations had not made any progress towards a deal...