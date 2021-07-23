2021 Class of Fast 50: Grumpy's Restaurant Company

No matter how much we try to avoid it, there are many times fast food comes in handy. If you’re in a rush to eat, traveling, in need of something comforting, or just need a quick snack – fast food is always there to step in. We’ve ranked ten different fast food restaurants that you should try if you haven’t already. We also tried to cover all our bases with food in several categories including sandwiches, burgers, Mexican, pizza, hot dogs, chicken, Chinese, and ice cream! While most of these chains are nation-wide there are a few that you’ll have to visit in a particular part of the country.