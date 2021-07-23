Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

2021 Class of Fast 50: Miller Electric Company

By James Cannon
Posted by 
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

These First Coast’s companies were able to overcome those challenges and build upon the preceding years' of growth to rise to become the fastest-growing companies in the region.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville, FL
787
Followers
1K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/jacksonville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Coast#Miller Electric Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Notre Dame, IN22 WSBT

Notre Dame partners with local electric vehicle company

Notre Dame is partnering with the new electric vehicle manufacturer in the area. Electric Last Mile Solutions is working on a pilot program with the university. One of the company’s Urban Delivery vehicles is now on campus. Notre Dame says it’s a step that couple help the university accelerate its efficiency and sustainability goals.
EconomyStreet.Com

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A

The data estimates that the U.S. cannabis market will reach $28 billion in sales by 2022. Right off the top, the bubble has burst for the 'short squeeze' names such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment. Following on those bullish sentiment indicators, here's a short list of stock upgrades Friday morning:...
Businesstimesnewspapers.com

For All Your Electric Needs, Trust Your Project To Streib Company

Tom Streib has always had a passion for people. In 2004, he started his electric, media and security company working out of a truck by himself. That passion quickly grew into a lifelong career. Streib Company is now celebrating 17 years in business and has expanded to a team of...
EnvironmentGrand Rapids Business Journal

Companies team up to support electric vehicle recycling

As electric vehicle demands grow, one focus of concern is how to make them more environmentally sustainable. A new project by recycling company Battery Solutions and sustainability-focused group NextEnergy aims to make electric vehicle recycling opportunity recommendations to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy by February 2022. The...
Economybizjournals

2021 Class of Fast 50: RE/MAX Leading Edge

The past year has been a tumultuous time across the economy, with businesses facing both new challenges and new opportunities as the pandemic and its aftermath has played out. These First Coast’s companies were able to overcome those challenges and build upon the preceding years' of growth to rise to become the fastest-growing companies in the region. The Fast 50 companies and the corresponding 15 volume-growth companies were determined by looking at verified financial figures for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and determining how much each business' revenue increased by percentage and as a total.
Businessbizjournals

2021 Class of Fast 50: North Avenue Capital

The past year has been a tumultuous time across the economy, with businesses facing both new challenges and new opportunities as the pandemic and its aftermath has played out. These First Coast’s companies were able to overcome those challenges and build upon the preceding years' of growth to rise to become the fastest-growing companies in the region. The Fast 50 companies and the corresponding 15 volume-growth companies were determined by looking at verified financial figures for 2018, 2019 and 2020 and determining how much each business' revenue increased by percentage and as a total.

Comments / 0

Community Policy