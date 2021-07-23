Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Yuan set for slight weekly gain, traders eye Fed, Politburo next week

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - China's yuan slipped against the dollar on Friday but still looked set for a marginal weekly rise, thanks to strong corporate demand and heavy foreign inflows. Currency traders said the yuan was consolidating in a narrow range, with many participants refraining from making bets on the currency before a slew of potentially market moving events, including a Sino-U.S. meeting later this week, and meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve and China's Politburo next week. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.465 per dollar, 1 pip firmer than the previous fix of 6.4651. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.4685 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4716 at midday, 15 pips weaker than the previous late session close. If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have gained 0.11% to the dollar for the week, marking the second straight weekly rise and the best since late May. Much of the market's attention is on the Politburo meeting, which usually takes place in the final week of the month, with the country's top decision-making body expected to comment on the economic situation in the first half of the year and key tasks for the second half, traders said. A surprise cut in banks' reserves this month has sparked debate over whether Chinese policymakers are shifting towards an easier stance as the economy's post-COVID rebound has peaked and growth rates start to moderate. "Top leaders are likely to maintain the current policy stance but turn less hawkish on the margin," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. "Given the aggregate growth numbers are still steady, the focus in 3Q21 would remain on the micro side including anti-monopoly, environment policy and financial risks." Traders are also watching a meeting between senior officials from China and the United States later this week, when U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet with State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials. Markets would be anxious to see how the world's two largest economies navigate a deeply troubled relationship. "China-U.S. tensions will likely be back in the news in H2 when President Biden's administration will have shifted their focus from domestic issues to foreign policy," said Raymond Young, chief economist for Greater China at ANZ. The Fed, meanwhile, will hold a two-day policy meeting on July 27-28, with investors looking for more clues on its timeframe for tapering stimulus. By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.866 from the previous close of 92.831, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4731 per dollar. The yuan market at 0403 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.465 6.4651 0.00% Spot yuan 6.4716 6.4701 -0.02% Divergence from 0.10% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.88% Spot change since 2005 27.89% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.57 98.67 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.866 92.831 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4731 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6466 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Sherman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politburo#Fed#Sino#The U S Federal Reserve#Pboc#Chinese#State Councillor#Greater China#Anz#The Offshore Yuan#Hkex#Offshore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Economytucsonpost.com

Chinese yuan weakens last week

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's yuan weakened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS). The CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, lost 0.37 points to 98.33 on Friday, according to the CFETS.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar lurched lower on Monday, back towards the one-month lows hit last week when it became clear the Fed was in no hurry to tighten policy and policymakers broadly shared Chairman Jerome Powell’s view that rate rises were “a ways away”. Data from the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar waivers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook

(Updates prices and market moves; changes byline and dateline, previous NEW YORK/LONDON) * Dollar still down as markets weigh adding risk * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings By David Henry NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at 92.058 by early afternoon in New York after having been down about 0.2% on the day. The index last week dropped 0.9%, the dollar's worst week since early May, as it turned away from the previous week's 3-1/2-month high when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering of support for the economy. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in a note to clients. But the additional risk appetite in the dollar seemed satisfied after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell and a stock rally eased on a report in the morning that U.S. manufacturing activity grew in July, but at a slower pace. U.S. Treasury bond yields fell to 1.17% early on Monday afternoon from 1.226% on Friday and real yields - adjusted for inflation - reached record lows. The U.S. manufacturing report reinforced the idea that growth may have peaked. The euro was flat on the day at $1.1867. It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound was also little changed at $1.389, ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The recent move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that lower interest rates and tapering of support for the economy will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments last Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. Investors will be watching this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.2% at $0.7364. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 1:14PM (1714 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0580 92.1080 -0.04% 2.308% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1867 $1.1867 +0.00% -2.87% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.2700 109.6900 -0.39% +5.74% +109.7650 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 129.67 130.15 -0.37% +2.17% +130.4200 +129.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9055 0.9051 +0.06% +2.36% +0.9067 +0.9038 Sterling/Dollar $1.3891 $1.3896 -0.01% +1.70% +$1.3933 +$1.3876 Dollar/Canadian 1.2500 1.2468 +0.26% -1.83% +1.2512 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7364 $0.7347 +0.24% -4.26% +$0.7382 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0746 1.0741 +0.05% -0.56% +1.0766 +1.0741 Euro/Sterling 0.8542 0.8534 +0.09% -4.42% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6973 $0.6977 -0.04% -2.88% +$0.6993 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8295 8.8345 -0.15% +2.73% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4795 10.4576 +0.21% +0.12% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5927 8.5847 -0.07% +4.84% +8.6087 +8.5674 Euro/Sweden 10.1979 10.2053 -0.07% +1.21% +10.2235 +10.1790 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis, Jonathan Oatis and Jane Merriman)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares set to retreat from record high, NZ rises

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall at open on Tuesday with weak commodity prices expected to weigh on local resource stocks, while investors await the central bank's policy meeting later in the day. The local share price index futures were down 0.3%, a 124.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed at a record high on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,738.95 points in early trade. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks rise as chipmakers shine, foreigners turn net buyers

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, buoyed by chip giants and foreigner-buying, although the gains were capped by worries about the Delta variant and its impact on global economy. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI rose 7.77 points, or 0.24%, to 3,230.81 by 0113 GMT, after gaining 0.65% on Monday. ** Leading the gains, semiconductor giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped 2.02% and 3.02%, respectively, while the sub-index for electric and electronics also rose 1.63%. ** Foreigners turned net buyers for the first time in five sessions, purchasing net 231.3 billion won ($200.84 million) worth of shares on the main KOSPI board. ** Meanwhile, South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated in July, staying at a nine-year peak marked in May. ** The won was quoted at 1,152.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.14%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,152.1 per dollar, down 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,152.2. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 110.20. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 1.436%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 1.886%. ($1 = 1,151.6700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold falls as investors await U.S. jobs data

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices were subdued on Tuesday, as the dollar held steady while investors avoided taking big positions ahead of the key U.S. non-farm payroll data due later this week, although growing concerns over rising coronavirus cases limited decline. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,810.56...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as Delta spread spooks investors

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday, as the Delta coronavirus variant spread in key markets in the region and put Chinese authorities on high alert, rattling investor confidence. Trade in Asia faced a weaker lead from Wall Street after investors there considered the impact the...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies muted; peso, won fall

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0203 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 109.230 109.28 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.353 1.3532 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 27.918 27.932 +0.05 Korean won 1152.200 1150.9 -0.11 Baht 32.950 32.93 -0.06 Peso 49.935 49.85 -0.17 Rupiah 14370.000 14420 +0.35 Rupee 74.340 74.34 +0.00 Ringgit 4.223 4.2235 +0.01 Yuan 6.465 6.462 -0.04 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.230 103.24 -5.48 Sing dlr 1.353 1.3209 -2.36 Taiwan dlr 27.918 28.483 +2.02 Korean won 1152.200 1086.20 -5.73 Baht 32.950 29.96 -9.07 Peso 49.935 48.01 -3.86 Rupiah 14370.000 14040 -2.30 Rupee 74.340 73.07 -1.72 Ringgit 4.223 4.0200 -4.81 Yuan 6.465 6.5283 +0.99 (Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)
MarketsNBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Stocks Set for Opening Slip; Australia Central Bank Rate Decision Ahead

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific looked set for a lower start on Tuesday as investors look ahead to the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest interest rate decision. Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,605 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,540. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,781.02.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Debt-hobbled Sri Lanka risks running out of options

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka paid a $1 billion bond last week, but the alarming state of its finances suggests it may have been just another step towards its first sovereign default. All the tell-tale crisis signs are there: bonds at nearly half their face value, debt-to-GDP levels...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan slips as domestic coronavirus cases rise

SHANGHAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Tuesday as a surge of coronavirus cases of the Delta variant in the country prompted tough measures including mass testing, fuelling worries over the potential economic impact of the new restrictions. "There appears to be a lot of uncertainty around this round of infections. Overall sentiment may turn toward risk aversion," said a trader at a foreign bank, adding that in the near term the yuan is likely to remain range-bound. On Tuesday, China reported 90 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Aug. 2. While that was down from 98 a day earlier, the number of locally transmitted infections rose to 61 from 55 cases a day earlier. The central city of Wuhan, where the virus causing COVID-19 first surfaced in late 2019, announced mass testing of all residents following the detection of three domestically transmitted cases in the city. The rise of Delta variant infections poses economic risks and fresh challenges for authorities who have for months managed to avert any widespread outbreak of the coronavirus. "It will bear watching whether more downside risks to economic fundamentals will arise, thus triggering further monetary policy easing and creating room for the short end of the yield curve to fall," Mary Xia, China rates market analyst at UBS Securities, said in a note. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.461 per dollar, slightly firmer than the previous fix of 6.466. Spot yuan opened at 6.4624 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4652 at midday, 32 pips softer than Monday's late session close. The offshore yuan was slightly weaker at 6.4657 per dollar. Apart from rising local virus cases, analysts and traders said they continue to watch the U.S. dollar index for guidance on the yuan's direction. Like the yuan, the greenback has been hit by rising concerns over the spread of the Delta variant. On Tuesday, the dollar index was barely changed at 92.045 as U.S. yields remained low, a day after an Institute for Supply Management (ISM) report showed July U.S. manufacturing growth slowed for the second straight month. But analysts at China Construction Bank said that the dollar-yuan pair could pull back toward the end of the year, while increased export orders and capital inflows into Chinese bonds could support the yuan. The yuan market at 4:02AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.461 6.466 0.08% Spot yuan 6.4652 6.462 -0.05% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.98% Spot change since 2005 28.02% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.33 98.43 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.045 92.044 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4657 -0.01% * Offshore 6.6455 -2.78% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Xiao Han in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Australian dollar rallies as RBA sticks to tapering

SYDNEY, August 3 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar popped higher on Tuesday after the country’s central bank surprised markets by sticking with plans to taper bond buying, arguing the economy will recover quickly once coronavirus lockdowns ease. The Aussie gained 0.6% to $0.7404 when the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks eye steady start in shadow of China curbs

(Aug 2): Asian stocks look set for a steady start as traders weigh China’s tightening grip over a range of industries and potential reopening disruption from the delta Covid-19 strain. Futures rose in Japan and Australia Monday but dipped in Hong Kong. Beijing is pushing ahead with a crackdown on...
Economyinvesting.com

China’s Politburo Signals Targeted Support as Growth Risks Mount

(Bloomberg) -- China’s much-watched Politburo meeting on Friday signaled more targeted support for the economy as policy makers look to cushion growth in the face of resurgent pandemic risks. Authorities will likely take more steps to help struggling small businesses, boost fiscal spending and possibly reduce the reserve requirement ratio...

Comments / 0

Community Policy