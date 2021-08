As we head into the dog days of summer—complete with high temperatures and elevated humidity levels—many of us are looking for ways to cool down. As refreshing as it can feel to shed layers of clothes or sit directly in front of the AC vent, there's more to beating the heat than reducing your body temperature. What's more, it's time to find ways to soothe our summer-weathered complexions; along with heat and humidity comes a variety of skin care woes, from puffiness and redness to inflammation. While taking a cool shower can help reverse some of their effects, you often need to take a more targeted approach to achieve true relief.