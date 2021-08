The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Hershey in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hershey’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.