There’s a new film on Netflix that’s sky rocketed its way to the second most watched thing in the top 10, and it comes in the form of German action-horror film Blood Red Sky. If you’ve ever watched the likes of Snakes on a Place or Liam Neeson in Non Stop and thought “you know what would make this film even better? Vampires!” then Blood Red Sky is the film for you! Because in the middle of a group of terrorists hijacking a plane, it’s revealed that one of the passengers on board with her son is actually a vampire. No, that’s not a joke. That is the actual premise of the film.