New York becomes sixth state in U.S. to ban child marriages
New York became the sixth state in the country on Thursday to ban marriages involving a minor, which disproportionately involve girls being married to adult men. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) signed into law a bill raising the age of consent to be married in the state to 18. The legislation will “further protect vulnerable children from exploitation,” he said in a statement. “Children should be allowed to live their childhood.”www.washingtonpost.com
