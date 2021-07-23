Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

New York becomes sixth state in U.S. to ban child marriages

By Bryan Pietsch
Washington Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York became the sixth state in the country on Thursday to ban marriages involving a minor, which disproportionately involve girls being married to adult men. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) signed into law a bill raising the age of consent to be married in the state to 18. The legislation will “further protect vulnerable children from exploitation,” he said in a statement. “Children should be allowed to live their childhood.”

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Salazar
Person
Daniel Mckee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Marriages#U S#Forced Marriage#American#The United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

New law aims to improve access to child support payments in New York

Families in New York could soon have an easier time locating and collecting unclaimed child support funds under a new measure signed into law Friday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The law creates a new process for claiming funds that have been turned over to the state comptroller's office, essentially creating a destination for families to find unclaimed money.
New York City, NYrcbizjournal.com

New York State News

Change to Insurance Law Provides Less-Expensive Way to Protect Wireless Communication Equipment. July 22, 2021 – Legislation amends state Insurance Law to expand the coverage that a credit card issuer, debit card issuer, or bank may offer to their customers. The law specifically authorizes coverage to protect a cell phone and other wireless communication equipment if it is damaged, lost, stolen, or incurs a breakdown.
Relationship Advicelocalsyr.com

Governor Cuomo raises age of consent for marriage in New York to 18

ALBANY, N.Y . (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Thursday raising the age of consent to be married in New York State to 18. The new measure builds on legislation eliminating child marriage that the governor signed in 2017 by removing the ability for 17-year-olds to be married with parental and judicial consent.
Lawwnynewsnow.com

Opioid Distributors Settle Lawsuit With New York State

NEW YORK – Communities ravaged by the opioid epidemic in New York will soon get some help they need. On Tuesday, three opioid distributors settled a lawsuit with the state. According to a press release, McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc. and Amerisource Bergen Drug Corporation, have agreed to give the Empire State more than $1 billion towards opioid abatement efforts.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New York City Marriage Bureau Resumes In-Person Weddings By Appointment Only

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City continues to reopen, even with COVID cases on the rise. On Friday, the city’s marriage bureau resumed in-person weddings, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported. Couples can once again get married and get a marriage license in person in New York City, but appointments are necessary and masks must be worn during the ceremonies. Tali Agai and Kyle Eisenman were overjoyed when they booked an appointment to get their marriage license just in time for their wedding this weekend. “Today was the first and only date in a person we could actually get a license,” Eisenman said. “Online was backed...
Politicsbloomberglaw.com

New York Finalizes Regulations Banning Pesticide Chlorpyrifos

New York State will fully ban the toxic pesticide chlorpyrifos by the end of the month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced on Wednesday. The state Department of Environmental Conservation finalized regulations to phase out the chemical, which has been linked to neurological damage in children and has been banned for home use nationally since 2001.
Public Healthwshu.org

New York State Mandates Vaccines For Its Workers

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will mandate that front-line workers in New York state-run hospitals be vaccinated against COVID-19. All other state workers also have to be vaccinated or be subject to weekly testing. But the governor stopped short of imposing new mask mandates, despite advice from the Centers for Disease Control...
Economycoingeek.com

New York town suspends mining to become more ‘presentable’

In China, block reward miners are being ousted over their energy use, but in one small town in New York, it’s all about the aesthetics. Massena, a town along the Canadian border, has suspended the miners for 90 days as they are cluttering their streets and it wants them in ‘presentable buildings.’
HealthPosted by
The Independent

New York governor calls on all private businesses to become ‘vaccine only’ in the state

Governor Andrew Cuomo has called on private businesses in New York to become “vaccine only” with customers and employees, to prevent a “worst case scenario” amid the coronavirus pandemic. About 60 per cent of New York residents are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and more than 70 per cent have at least one dose of a vaccine. But New York has recorded a “four-fold” increase in daily Covid-19 cases to more than 2,000 over the past month, Mr Cuomo said during a Monday news conference. The highly contagious Delta variant has been credited for the recent surge in cases across...
New York City, NYriverjournalonline.com

Will New York State Bicyclists Finally get a Brake?

Will New York finally join some 35 other states that require drivers to give bicyclists at least 3 feet of space when passing on them on the road?. Efforts to adopt a “safe passing law” here have failed in the past, and a “Share the Road Provision” that passed in the state Senate back in May also appears to have stalled.

Comments / 0

Community Policy