Australia’s first lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility attracts additional funding

By Bella Peacock
pv-magazine.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnergy Renaissance announced it had received an additional AUD 525,072 ($387,081) grant from the federal government’s Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC) to put towards scalable processes and workforce skills at its pilot manufacturing facility in Tomago, just north of Newcastle in the state’s Hunter region. Dubbed Renaissance One, the facility...

