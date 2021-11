Jack Lane Stadium was packed last Friday night for a showdown between the state ranked Poth Pirates and Natalia Mustangs for what was expected to be a close battle for the district title. Poth came out and did what Poth normally does. They execute on offense and make your defense look worse than it truly is, they find a way to create turnovers and they take advantage of your miscues. As a result, the Pirates were able to hold Natalia scoreless in the first half for the first time this season, en route to a 42-13 victory over the Mustangs.

POTH, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO