Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseville, CA

Ronald Ralph Roccucci 11/27/1935 - 7/11/2021

By Editorials
goldcountrymedia.com
 11 days ago

Long time Roseville resident Ronald Roccucci passed away peacefully at his home on July 11, 2021 after a brief illness. Ronald was born in South San Francisco and came to Roseville at a young age of 6. His parents Rocco Roccucci and Alvina Roccucci owned a shoe repair shop in Old Roseville for over 45 years. His father emigrated from Italy in 1929 and his mother was a Roseville native. He lived the rest of his life in Roseville serving the community in a variety of areas. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Roseville High and a graduate of Sierra College and California State University in Chico where he received his bachelor degree and teaching credential.

goldcountrymedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseville, CA
Obituaries
City
Roseville, CA
Local
California Obituaries
City
Sacramento, CA
City
South San Francisco, CA
City
Rancho Cordova, CA
City
Chico, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra College#Softball#Aerojet General#National Guard#Roseville High School#Cochranewagemann Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Army
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi struggle with end of eviction ban

President Biden and congressional Democrats are locked in a stalemate over who bears responsibility for extending a federal eviction ban that lapsed Sunday. Millions of Americans are facing homelessness after a push to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction ban collapsed Friday in a mess of Democratic finger-pointing.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles bounces back, but falls short of gold

TOKYO — Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles fought back her fears and returned to competition Tuesday but fell short in her quest for Olympic gold in the balance beam competition and instead brought in bronze. Widely considered the world’s best gymnast, Biles, 24, overcame a few small wobbles during her routine,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Rapper DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Fourth police officer who responded to Jan. 6 attack dies by suicide

A fourth law enforcement officer who responded to the Capitol on Jan. 6 has died by suicide, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The Hill on Monday. A department spokesman said Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who had been with the department since November 2016, was found dead on July 10. He was 26 years old. Police confirmed DeFreytag was among a host of MPD officers who were sent to the Capitol in response to the riot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy