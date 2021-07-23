Ronald Ralph Roccucci 11/27/1935 - 7/11/2021

Long time Roseville resident Ronald Roccucci passed away peacefully at his home on July 11, 2021 after a brief illness. Ronald was born in South San Francisco and came to Roseville at a young age of 6. His parents Rocco Roccucci and Alvina Roccucci owned a shoe repair shop in Old Roseville for over 45 years. His father emigrated from Italy in 1929 and his mother was a Roseville native. He lived the rest of his life in Roseville serving the community in a variety of areas. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Roseville High and a graduate of Sierra College and California State University in Chico where he received his bachelor degree and teaching credential.