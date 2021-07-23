Barbara Ann Quintella 3/3/1937 - 7/14/2021

On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, Barbara Ann Quintella passed away at the age of 84. Barbara was born on March 3, 1937 in Sacramento. Barbara was a supervisor at the California Franchise Tax Board and retired after 26 years of service. Known as a devout Catholic, Barbara also enjoyed weekend trips to Reno, was an avid fan of Notre Dame and San Francisco 49ers football. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Frank and mother, Ann. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 at Cochrane and Wagemann Funeral Home, Roseville. Burial ceremony will take place thereafter at the St. Mary Cemetery in Sacramento. Flowers may be sent to Cochrane & Wagemann, C/O Quintella, 103 Lincoln Street, Roseville.