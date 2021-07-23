Fatal Hesperia Traffic Collision Caused by 14-year-old Boy
HESPERIA, Ca. – A 14-year-old Hesperia boy was determined to be the cause of a fatal collision on Thursday morning, authorities said. At around 7:00 a.m. deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to a traffic collision on Choiceana Avenue, at Yucca Street in the City of Hesperia. When they arrived they learned that a 14-year-old boy was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe west on Yucca Street. As he reached the Choiceana Avenue intersection, a 2008 Honda Civic driven by a 55-year-old Hesperia man, traveled north on Choiceana Avenue and a 2020 Kia Sportage, driven by a 59-year-old Hesperia man, traveled south on Choiceana Avenue.247headline.com
Comments / 11