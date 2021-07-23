Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hesperia, CA

Fatal Hesperia Traffic Collision Caused by 14-year-old Boy

By Staff Writer
247headline.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHESPERIA, Ca. – A 14-year-old Hesperia boy was determined to be the cause of a fatal collision on Thursday morning, authorities said. At around 7:00 a.m. deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to a traffic collision on Choiceana Avenue, at Yucca Street in the City of Hesperia. When they arrived they learned that a 14-year-old boy was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe west on Yucca Street. As he reached the Choiceana Avenue intersection, a 2008 Honda Civic driven by a 55-year-old Hesperia man, traveled north on Choiceana Avenue and a 2020 Kia Sportage, driven by a 59-year-old Hesperia man, traveled south on Choiceana Avenue.

247headline.com

Comments / 11

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Hesperia, CA
Accidents
Hesperia, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Society
City
Hesperia, CA
Hesperia, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yucca#Old Boy#Drugs#Accident#Chevrolet#Honda#Kia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Kids
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Cars
News Break
Relationships
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 11

Community Policy