DENVER (KDVR) — Weddings all over the country were postponed or cancelled during the pandemic in 2020. Many of those weddings were rescheduled to sometime this year. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment dropped all indoor capacity restrictions in the state back in the end of May, which gave brides and grooms hope for the rest of the year. But now with a rise in the COVID delta variant cases in Colorado and across the country, the fear of cancellations and postponing large events is back.