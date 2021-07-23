Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Kings To Open Season Oct. 14 Against Vegas at Staples Center

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 11 days ago

The Los Angeles Kings will open the 2021-22 season by playing host to the Vegas Golden Knights Oct. 14 at Staples Center, the NHL announced Thursday. There will be a pause in the schedule from Feb. 7-22 to accommodate NHL player participation in the Winter Olympics. An agreement or decision on NHL player participation in the Beijing Olympics has not been made, with negotiations continuing with the NHL Players’ Association and International Ice Hockey Federation on all outstanding issues, including appropriate COVID-19 insurance for NHL players, according to the league.

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staples Center#The Los Angeles Kings#The Montreal Canadiens#Free Daily Newsletters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Evander Kane Facing Lifetime Ban From NHL.

Some bombshell news over the weekend. San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane is facing a possible lifetime ban from the NHL. Over the weekend his soon to be ex-wife posted some accusations which involved Kane not only gambling but gambling on NHL games as well. She added that he would intentionally try and lose games so he would cash in on the wagers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Kawhi Leonard News

NBA free agency kicks off in less than 24 hours, making Sunday the final day for teams to exercise options for next season and for players to opt-in to another year with their current organizations. For Kawhi Leonard, that decision came just before 6 p.m. ET this afternoon. Leonard will...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Los Angeles Lakers might not be done with big moves quite yet

Agree or not on fit and functionality, the Russell Westbrook trade put the Los Angeles Lakers back in the championship conversation (if they ever left). But at the present time, the historic franchise counts only four players under contract in Russ, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol (Alfonzo McKinnie will definitely be waived to spare as much as possible). Despite only having four players, and already being way beyond the salary cap, we can still say the following.
NHLCharlotteObserver.com

Hurricanes to open the 2021-22 season with home game against Islanders

It’s back to Metropolitan Division and back to an 82-game regular season — hopefully — for the Carolina Hurricanes. The NHL announced the 2021-22 schedule Thursday night during ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” The Canes will open the regular season at home on Thursday, Oct. 14, against the New York Islanders — the same day the N.C. State Fair opens.
Los Angeles, CABoxing Scene

De La Hoya vs. Belfort No Longer an Exhibition, Heads To Staples Center

Triller Fight Club has officially announced that Oscar De La Hoya's comeback is no longer an exhibition and has now become an actual sanctioned fight. De La Hoya, a former six division world champion, will return to the ring against MMA legend Vitor Belfort on September 11. The fight has been set for the eight round distance at light heavyweight.
NHLPosted by
97 Rock

Seattle Kraken Sets First Roster, Will Open Season at Vegas

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have set their initial roster. The NHL's newest expansion team unveiled all 30 picks at a ceremony near Lake Union with Commissioner Gary Bettman in attendance. Seattle took Calgary captain Mark Giordano and New York Islanders winger Jordan Eberle among their picks. It was a celebratory night. The team will make its debut at Vegas in mid-October in a matchup of the NHL's two newest teams. The Kraken will play their first home game on Oct. 23 against rival Vancouver.
NHLThe Tribune-Democrat

Penguins open up against back-to-back Cup champion Lightning to begin 2021-22 season

The Pittsburgh Penguins will open their 2021-22 regular-season schedule against the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions as they travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning for their banner-raising ceremony on Oct. 12. Pittsburgh plays eight of its first 10 games at PPG Paints Arena. Following Pittsburgh’s season-opening two-game...
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wild will open season Oct. 15 in Anaheim, with home opener Oct. 19

The National Hockey League will return to its regular schedule this season, with all teams set for 82 games, and the Wild will start the season on Friday, Oct. 15 in Anaheim against the Ducks. After a game in Los Angeles on Oct. 16, the home opener for the Wild...
NHLBuffalo News

Sabres open season Oct. 14 vs. Habs as part of four-game homestand

A season-opening four-game homestand, no home games in February due to the Olympic break and the first meetings with the expansion Seattle Kraken are among the notable items of the Buffalo Sabres' 2021-22 schedule released by the team and the NHL Thursday. The Sabres' first full season under coach Don...
NHLtheScore

Kraken to host Canucks in home opener on Oct. 23

Hockey fans will get an early look at the NHL's new Pacific Northwest rivalry. The Seattle Kraken will host the Vancouver Canucks in their first home opener on Oct. 23, the Kraken announced during Wednesday's expansion draft. Seattle will play its inaugural regular-season contest on Oct. 12 on the road...
NHLchatsports.com

Puck drops on Jets' season Oct. 14

From Oh, Canada to California Dreamin', next year's NHL schedule looks a lot different for the Winnipeg Jets. I agree to the Terms and Conditions, Cookie and Privacy Policies, and CASL agreement.
NHLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues will open 2021-22 season Oct. 16 at Colorado

Normalcy returns for the Blues, we think, for the 2021-22 season. They’re back in the old Central Division, albeit a Central Division that has added an eighth team — the Arizona Coyotes. After playing the same seven teams over and over in a pandemic-created West Division last season, they’re playing...
NHLbusinesswest.com

Springfield Thunderbirds Unveil 2021-22 Season Schedule, Starting Oct. 16

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Thunderbirds, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced they will host the Hartford Wolf Pack in the club’s home opener on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. It is the first of 38 regular-season home games for the Thunderbirds in 2021-22...
NHLthewestfieldnews.com

T-Birds to host Hartford Wolf Pack on opening night Oct. 16

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Thunderbirds, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced Wednesday that they will host the Hartford Wolf Pack in the club’s home opener on Sat., Oct. 16 at the MassMutual Center at 7:05 p.m. It is the first of 38 regular season home games for the...
NHLflyingfishhockey.com

Flyers to open 2021-22 season vs. Vancouver at home on Oct. 15

Players from the Flyers and the NHL’s 31 teams might be going to the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. Then again, they might not. But at least the league has decided to build in a 20-day break in the 2021-22 schedule, from Feb. 2-22, just in case this event is a go.
NHLSports Illustrated

The Vegas Golden Knights Still Need a Center

The Vegas Golden Knights' surprising semifinal elimination by the Montreal Canadiens prompted speculation linking them to Jack Eichel. Trading Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks in a cost-cutting move was seen by some as a precursor to acquiring the Buffalo Sabres center. Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon claims his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy