Kings To Open Season Oct. 14 Against Vegas at Staples Center

Agree or not on fit and functionality, the Russell Westbrook trade put the Los Angeles Lakers back in the championship conversation (if they ever left). But at the present time, the historic franchise counts only four players under contract in Russ, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol (Alfonzo McKinnie will definitely be waived to spare as much as possible). Despite only having four players, and already being way beyond the salary cap, we can still say the following.