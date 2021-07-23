Tampa Bay Buccaneers Unveil Stunning Diamond Championship Rings

Sacks have always been a part of football but were never an official stat until 1982. Coincidentally, this was also around the time the passing game exploded in the NFL. Pro Football Reference has officially completed its research for sack stats and has been able to post every player’s sack statistics since 1960. As a result, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new all-time sack leader. To the surprise of very few, save for those who didn’t pass history, the Buccaneers’ new sack leader is Lee Roy Selmon.